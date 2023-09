Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the White Sox.

This was Velazquez's third straight game with a homer, and he's already gone deep four times over six contests in September. The outfielder is 8-for-24 (.333) this month, which has helped him become a near-everyday player in the Royals' lineup. For the year, he's batting .250 and slugging .644 with 12 homers and 23 RBI over 36 games between the Royals and the Cubs.