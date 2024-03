Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Velazquez singled in the first inning and walked and scored in the second frame before launching a solo homer off of reliever Cole Sands in the bottom of the sixth. The outfielder was making only his second start of the season, but if he can keep producing like he did Sunday, he'll see an uptick in playing time as the season goes on.