Velazquez was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against Seattle due to an apparent injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Velazquez suffered the injury while fielding a ball near the outfield wall, though it's not immediately apparent what he's dealing with. Kansas City will take a closer look at him and should provide some clarity on his status soon.
