Velazquez is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Baltimore.

With ace right-hander Corbin Burnes toeing the slab for the Orioles, it's not a bad time for the Royals to give the right-handed-hitting Velazquez a day off. Vinnie Pasquantino will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday, while Salvador Perez will cover first base and Freddy Fermin will handle catching duties.