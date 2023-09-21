Velazquez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Velazquez's first-inning blast was all the Royals needed to earn the win. The outfielder has gone a modest 15-for-55 (.273) in September, but seven of his hits have left the yard. He's up to 15 homers, 31 RBI, 30 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases while slashing .244/.313/.622 over 46 contests between the Royals and the Cubs this season. The 24-year-old outfielder's power has helped him early fairly steady playing time over the last month.