Velazquez went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the White Sox.

Velazquez hit a ball 419 feet for his tenth homer (sixth with the Royals) of the season in the fourth inning. The 24-year-old drew his tenth straight start and appears to be gaining the trust of manager Matt Quatraro. Velazquez has hit .250 with three homers, nine RBI and six runs in 36 plate appearances over that 10-game span.