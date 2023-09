Velazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Velazquez has a 1.028 through 10 games in September but will sit Wednesday for the third time in Kansas City's past five contests. Edward Olivares is serving as the designated hitter and has earned a larger share of playing time with four home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI since being called up by the Royals when rosters expanded Sept. 1.