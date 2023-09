Velazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Velazquez already has three homers in September, which comes after he hit five long balls in his first 17 games with the Royals. The outfielder's power has helped him earn consistent playing time since he was traded from the Cubs. For the season, the 24-year-old has a .250/.306/.630 slash line with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored and five doubles over 108 plate appearances.