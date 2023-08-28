Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Velazquez started his Royals career hot, but he had gone 1-for-16 across his previous six games. His homer Sunday prevented Kansas City from getting shut out. For the year, he has eight long balls, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored and two doubles while batting .239 with an .886 OPS over 75 plate appearances. He should see plenty of playing time against left-handed pitchers, but he has not been exclusively limited to a short-side platoon role with the Royals so far.