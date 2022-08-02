Lopez went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.
Lopez was the only Royal with multiple hits in the contest, and he added a steal in the seventh inning. He's gone 4-for-20 (.200) over his last eight games, which isn't doing much to earn him more playing time. Maikel Garcia is hitting .316 in the majors this year and appears to have taken over as the starting shortstop with Bobby Witt (hand) sidelined. That's left Lopez to compete with Hunter Dozier for time at third base. For the season, Lopez has a mediocre .248/.300/.297 slash line with eight steals, 13 RBI, 35 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples. He'll likely be in the lineup mostly against right-handed pitchers.