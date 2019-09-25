Lopez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.

Lopez picked up right where he left off following Monday's off day; after going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles Sunday against the Twins, the rookie added three more hits -- including two run-scoring doubles -- in Tuesday's series opener. He's now slashing 294/.310/.412 with one home run and seven doubles over his past 25 games.