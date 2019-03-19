Royals' Nicky Lopez: Assigned to minors
Lopez was assigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
Lopez hit .278/.365/.417 in 57 games for Triple-A Omaha last season. He'll likely return there to make his case for a callup.
