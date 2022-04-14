Lopez will start at second base and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Lopez served as the Royals' No. 8 hitter in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to St. Louis, but he's otherwise slotted in at the bottom of the order in each of Kansas City's games this season. With Adalberto Mondesi back to full health and with Bobby Witt breaking camp with the big club, the Royals don't have room for Lopez near the top of the lineup, even though he posted a .365 on-base average in 2021 and finished the campaign as the team's No. 2 hitter. For his part, Lopez hasn't let the move down the lineup affect his performance thus far, as he enters Thursday's game with a .357/.400/.429 slash line across 16 plate appearances.