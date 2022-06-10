site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Breather Friday
Lopez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Orioles.
Lopez will sit after he went 0-for-12 over the last four games. Whit Merrifield will get the start at second base while MJ Melendez takes over in right field and will bat fifth.
