Lopez went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Lopez tied his career-high with four RBI after he had a two-run double in the fourth followed by run scoring single and fielder's choice. Though he's only had 144 plate appearances this year, Lopez currently leads the Royals in on-base percentage (.355) and sports a career-best 14 percent walk rate. He's primarily only in the lineup against righties and is now up to a slash line of .222/.355/.308 with seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI, 14 runs and a 19:26 BB:K.