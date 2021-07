Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and four RBI in a 9-2 victory versus Baltimore on Friday.

Lopez twice came up with two runners on base, and he delivered in each instance. The infielder knocked a two-run single in the second inning and a two-run double in the seventh. The four RBIs were a season-high mark for Lopez, who entered the contest with only 15 runs batted in across 81 games.