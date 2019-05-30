Royals' Nicky Lopez: Drives in three in loss
Lopez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox.
The rookie had gone 0-for-17 over his prior four games, but Lopez snapped out of it emphatically with his first career three-bagger and his first RBI since his debut. His .237/.308/.322 slash line so far doesn't just off the page, but the 24-year-old is getting a look in the leadoff spot, and his 6:11 BB:K through 14 big-league games suggests he might be able to handle the assignment.
