Royals' Nicky Lopez: Drives in three
Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Indians in 10 innings.
Lopez's two-run double in the eighth inning looked like it would provide plenty of cushion for the Royals, but the bullpen squandered a five-run advantage before Ryan O'Hearn's solo blast won it for Kansas City in extras. Though Lopez is holding down an everyday role, don't expect much consistent impact from him as a run producer. He had driven in only 12 runs in 34 games since the All-Star break before tying his career high with the three RBI in the series finale.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....