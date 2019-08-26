Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Indians in 10 innings.

Lopez's two-run double in the eighth inning looked like it would provide plenty of cushion for the Royals, but the bullpen squandered a five-run advantage before Ryan O'Hearn's solo blast won it for Kansas City in extras. Though Lopez is holding down an everyday role, don't expect much consistent impact from him as a run producer. He had driven in only 12 runs in 34 games since the All-Star break before tying his career high with the three RBI in the series finale.