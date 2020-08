Lopez will start at second base and will bat eighth Sunday against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lopez batted second in the Kansas City order over a stretch of seven games earlier this month, but after failing to heat up at the plate, he's since returned to the bottom third of the lineup. He'll stick in the No. 8 spot for the sixth game in a row after going 2-for-16 over the previous five contests, dropping his season slash line to .205/.286/.284 in the process.