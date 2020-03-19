Lopez is expected to begin the 2020 season as the Royals' everyday second baseman, Griffin Fabits of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2019 campaign splitting time between shortstop and the keystone, but Alalberto Mondesi's return to full health will keep him at second base. Lopez had 402 plate appearances in his rookie campaign but suffered from inconsistency with a .240/.276/.325 slash line with two home runs and one stolen base. Lopez provided quality defense but will need to improve upon the 62.2-percent groundball rate and 4.5-percent walk rate he posted last season.