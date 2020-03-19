Royals' Nicky Lopez: Favorite at second base
Lopez is expected to begin the 2020 season as the Royals' everyday second baseman, Griffin Fabits of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 25-year-old finished the 2019 campaign splitting time between shortstop and the keystone, but Alalberto Mondesi's return to full health will keep him at second base. Lopez had 402 plate appearances in his rookie campaign but suffered from inconsistency with a .240/.276/.325 slash line with two home runs and one stolen base. Lopez provided quality defense but will need to improve upon the 62.2-percent groundball rate and 4.5-percent walk rate he posted last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 181-190
Potential power. Potential steals. No sure things, but lots of upside remains this deep.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 171-180
It's never too late to improve your team, and some of these 10 players will make a difference...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 161-170
Closer values have gone down in Fantasy this year, which makes this a perfect range to grab...