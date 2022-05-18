Lopez went 4-for-6 with a walk, a double and a stolen base across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the White Sox.

Getting the start at shortstop in the matinee, Lopez reached base in all four of his plate appearances and swiped his second bag of the season before shifting over to second base for the nightcap and going 1-for-3. The 27-year-old hadn't had a multi-hit performance since May 1, and his 2021 breakout is increasingly looking like a mirage, as Lopez has stumbled to a .215/.306/.252 slash line through 35 games so far this year.