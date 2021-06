Lopez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Hanser Alberto will step in at shortstop for Lopez, who has taken the reins of the position since Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) was moved to the injured list last week for the third time this season. While starting in each of the Royals' last 11 games, Lopez has gone 14-for-36 (.389 average) with six runs and a stolen base.