Lopez is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.

Whit Merrifield slides over to second base as Cheslor Cutbert gets the start at third base and will hit fifth against right-hander Mike Clevinger. Lopez had made nine straight starts while going 9-for-28 with a home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored. The left-handed hitting middle infielder is slashing .213/.247/.290 in 234 plate appearances against righties.