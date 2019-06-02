Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Lopez will sit for the first time since earning a promotion to the big leagues May 14, ending a streak of 17 straight starts. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start to his MLB career with a .405 on-base percentage in his first nine games, but he's delivered a .139 OBP over the subsequent eight contests. He could be at risk of losing hold of the leadoff gig if he doesn't show improvement upon rejoining the lineup.