Lopez will bat leadoff and start at second base Sunday against the Yankees.

After opening his MLB career as the Royals' No. 2 hitter, Lopez and Whit Merrifield flipped spots in the order for both halves of Saturday's doubleheader loss. Lopez only went 2-for-8 with a run scored between the two contests, but his .370 on-base percentage since joining the big club suggests he won't be out of place atop the order. A full-time leadoff assignment could also help spark Lopez's involvement on the bases, as he has yet to attempt a steal with the Royals.