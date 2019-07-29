Lopez is not starting Monday against the Blue Jays.

Lopez has shifted over to shortstop with Adalberto Mondesi on the injured list with a shoulder injury. He's recorded a poor .552 OPS on the season and a .415 mark in the month of July, though, so he may not be able to hold down an everyday spot. He'll sit in favor of Humberto Arteaga (and his .471 OPS) on Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories