Lopez went 8-for-16 across four games for Italy during group-stage play at the World Baseball Classic.

It's a great showing for the light-hitting infielder, who also had seven RBI and a stolen base in those games. Lopez struggled at the dish in Cactus League play prior to the international competition, going 0-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts across three games with the Royals. Lopez's best path to playing time is likely at second base, where he could challenge second-year infielder Michael Massey for a starting role. Lopez is also versatile enough to see time at third base and shortstop, so while he might lack an everyday role, he could push for playing time by carrying over his strong hitting from the WBC into the regular season.