Lopez has hit .342 with two stolen bases and five runs scored in his last 12 games.

Lopez has found some success as a contact hitter recently. He's filled in as the near-everyday shortstop since Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) went on the injured list for the third time this season. Overall, Lopez is slashing .266/.353/.329 with no home runs, eight stolen bases, 12 RBI and 33 runs scored through 243 plate appearances.