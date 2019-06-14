Royals' Nicky Lopez: Launches first homer
Lopez went 2-for-4 with a home run and another run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.
Lopez got the ball rolling for the Royals offense with a solo home run off Matthew Boyd in the second inning, then singled and scored in the fourth. The long ball was Lopez's first in the big leagues, but his second at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha where the Royals and White Sox faced off to promote the upcoming College World Series. Lopez formerly played at Creighton University, just six blocks away from the stadium. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start following his promotion to the majors in May, but has since slowed down. Through 25 games, he's hitting .216/.259/.314 along with 11 runs scored and five RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...