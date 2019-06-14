Lopez went 2-for-4 with a home run and another run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Lopez got the ball rolling for the Royals offense with a solo home run off Matthew Boyd in the second inning, then singled and scored in the fourth. The long ball was Lopez's first in the big leagues, but his second at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha where the Royals and White Sox faced off to promote the upcoming College World Series. Lopez formerly played at Creighton University, just six blocks away from the stadium. The 24-year-old got off to a hot start following his promotion to the majors in May, but has since slowed down. Through 25 games, he's hitting .216/.259/.314 along with 11 runs scored and five RBI.