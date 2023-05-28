Lopez remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
He'll be on the bench for the fourth time in five games and looks to have moved into a utility infielder role. Maikel Garcia will pick up another start at third base Sunday and appears to have eclipsed Lopez on the depth chart after going 8-for-16 with three doubles and a pair of stolen bases over his past four games.
