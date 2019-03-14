Lopez has gone 11-for-35 (.314 average) at the plate with three stolen bases in Cactus League play entering Thursday's game against the Rangers.

The excellent bat-to-ball skills Lopez has demonstrated throughout his career have again surfaced during spring training, as the 23-year-old has struck out in just five of his plate appearances. All but one of Lopez's 11 hits have gone for extra bases, however, and his lack of power will likely put a cap on his fantasy ceiling once he reaches the big leagues. Lopez has made a compelling case for the Opening Day roster, but it's most likely the Royals will send him back to Triple-A Omaha to play on an everyday basis with Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi already entrenched as the big club's starting middle-infield tandem.