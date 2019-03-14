Royals' Nicky Lopez: Making noise during spring
Lopez has gone 11-for-35 (.314 average) at the plate with three stolen bases in Cactus League play entering Thursday's game against the Rangers.
The excellent bat-to-ball skills Lopez has demonstrated throughout his career have again surfaced during spring training, as the 23-year-old has struck out in just five of his plate appearances. All but one of Lopez's 11 hits have gone for extra bases, however, and his lack of power will likely put a cap on his fantasy ceiling once he reaches the big leagues. Lopez has made a compelling case for the Opening Day roster, but it's most likely the Royals will send him back to Triple-A Omaha to play on an everyday basis with Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi already entrenched as the big club's starting middle-infield tandem.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...