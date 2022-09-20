site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Misses third straight
RotoWire Staff
Lopez isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday against Minnesota, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Lopez has now missed three consecutive starts in the Royals' infield, sitting each time in favor of rookie Nate Eaton. Eaton will start the game at third base, batting ninth.
