site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-nicky-lopez-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopez isn't starting Monday's game against the Tigers.
Lopez had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-4 with an RIB, two walks and a stolen base during that time. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read