Royals' Nicky Lopez: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Lopez isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Lopez recorded hits in each of the past two games, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Whit Merrifield will shift to second base with Bubba Starling starting in center field.
