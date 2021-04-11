Lopez went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Lopez drew a walk and stole second in the eighth inning. He came around to score on an Andrew Benintendi single to put the Royals ahead 2-1. Lopez has yet to show any power -- all seven of his hits this year are singles -- but he's produced a stolen base, two RBI and three runs scored through seven games. He'll continue to log playing time at shortstop until Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) returns.