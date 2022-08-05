Lopez went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two stolen bases in a 7-3 victory over Boston on Thursday.

Lopez singled and stole second in second inning, walked, stole second and scored in the fifth and walked and scored in the seventh in recording his first game with multiple walks since April 28. The pair of thefts give Lopez three in four contests to open August as the 27-year-old has posted 4-for-11 line with four walks in the stretch. He's slashing .249/.308/.297 with 38 runs, 13 RBI and 10 stolen bases without a home run through 100 games.