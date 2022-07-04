Lopez went 4-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

Unsurprisingly, the light-hitting infielder contributed four singles Sunday, including one that knocked in Edward Olivares for an insurance run in the ninth inning. Lopez has hit fairly well over his last 14 games, going 14-for-43 (.326) in that span. He's up to a .232/.295/.281 slash line for the season, and he's added seven RBI, 24 runs scored and five stolen bases. While he's maintained a strong-side platoon role at third base lately, Lopez is almost exclusively hitting at the bottom of the order and adds almost nothing in the power categories.