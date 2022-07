Lopez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

A depleted Kansas City lineup couldn't get much going as a group, but Lopez was able to produce a little fantasy value. The steal was only his sixth of the season and his first since June 20, snapping a 20-game drought, but Lopez is showing signs of regaining last year's form at the plate -- he's batting .321 (9-for-28) over his last 10 games.