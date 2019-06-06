Lopez will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Red Sox, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

After serving as the Royals' leadoff or No. 2 hitter in each of his first 18 games in the big leagues, Lopez will slot into the lower third of the order for the second straight day. There was some thought that the lefty-hitting Lopez's drop in the order Wednesday might have been due to southpaw Chris Sale starting for Boston, but the rookie again finds himself as the No. 7 hitter with right-hander Ryan Weber on the bump. It's difficult to quibble with manager Ned Yost's decision to move Lopez down, given that the 24-year-old has reached base at a .116 clip over his past 10 starts.