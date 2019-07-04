Lopez will start at second base and bat seventh Thursday against the Indians.

Lopez has slotted into the lower third of the order for three straight games after Adalberto Mondesi returned from the 10-day injured list earlier this week and was immediately reinstalled as the team's No. 2 hitter. With the rookie now set to occupy a spot in the bottom half of the lineup for the foreseeable future, his opportunities to both score and produce runs will likely take a hit.