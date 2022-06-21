Lopez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Lopez recorded his first steal since May 27 in this contest. He's hit safely in four of his last six games, going 6-for-19 (.316) in that span, though he's started to slip into more of a utility role in the Royals' infield of late. The light-hitting 27-year-old has a .220/.288/.260 slash line with no home runs, six RBI, five stolen bases, 21 runs scored and eight doubles through 63 contests overall. He started at third base for the third time in six games, and it appears he'll take the strong side of a platoon with Emmanuel Rivera at the hot corner. Lopez also has experience at second base and shortstop, but Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt have commanded starting roles at those positions.