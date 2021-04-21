Lopez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 14-7 loss to the Rays.

Lopez lined a two-RBI single in the third inning and came around to score on a Carlos Santana double. In the sixth, Lopez got aboard with a double and scored on a Whit Merrifield single. Through 52 plate appearances, Lopez is slashing .304/.353/.391 with two stolen bases, five RBI and eight runs scored. He has yet to hit a homer, but he has a triple and two doubles among his 14 hits. The 26-year-old has filled in admirably as the primary shortstop while Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) remains out.