Royals' Nicky Lopez: Promoted to Triple-A
Lopez was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Lopez hit a strong .331/.397/.416 in 73 games for Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. Don't expect him to be promoted again this year, though, as the Royals have talked about giving him a full year at the Triple-A level as he won't have to be protected on the 40-man roster this offseason. The 23-year-old projects as a fringe regular long-term, with a solid glove and a decent amount of contact but very little power.
