Royals' Nicky Lopez: Promotion on tap
Lopez will have his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
According to Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, Lopez will immediately step in as the Royals' primary second baseman, pushing Whit Merrifield to the outfield as a result and potentially moving Hunter Dozier and Kelvin Guttierez into a platoon at third base. The promotion is warranted, as the well-regarded prospect is slashing .353/.457/.500 with a trio of homers and nine stolen bases through 31 games with Triple-A Omaha this season. Jake Newberry was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, while a 40-man move will be announced prior to Tuesday's series opener.
