Lopez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins. He was also caught stealing.

Lopez did not let his caught stealing in the second inning get him down; the second baseman bounced back in the fourth with his first long ball of the year. It was just his second extra-base hit of the season and Lopez still has a ways to go before he can be considered a viable mixed-league candidate.