Lopez went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored across both halves of Friday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

Lopez contributed to Kansas City's 6-2 win in Game 1. He got aboard with a single in the seventh inning, stole second and came around to score on a Carlos Santana single. Lopez has shown some modest speed with three stolen bases in 37 games this year. He's slashed .233/.333/.311 with no home runs, seven RBI and 19 runs scored across 124 plate appearances while filling in for Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) at shortstop.