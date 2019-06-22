Royals' Nicky Lopez: Reinstalled as No. 2 hitter
Lopez will start at second base and bat second Saturday against the Twins.
Lopez has hit in the bottom half of the order for much of June, but he'll stick in the No. 2 spot for the third straight game now that Adalberto Mondesi (groin) is on the 10-day injured list. The rookie got off to a hot start upon arriving in the big leagues in mid-May before enduring a prolonged cold streak, but his bat has been on the upswing lately. Though he saw a three-game multi-hit streak come to an end in Friday's 8-7 loss, Lopez reached base on a walk and hit by pitch and came around to score on both occasions.
