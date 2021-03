Lopez was removed from the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics for an unspecified reason.

It's not yet clear whether Lopez's removal from Wednesday's lineup is due to an injury, but Gabriel Cancel will now play second base and bat ninth. The 26-year-old has gone just 2-for-21 with two RBI, one run, one stolen base, four walks and nine strikeouts to begin spring training, but he should have a starting role for the Royals this year if he's fully healthy for Opening Day.