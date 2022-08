Lopez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting Lopez usually gets most of his days off against left-handed pitching, but he'll cede his spot in the infield to Michael Massey while right-hander Kutter Crawford takes the hill for Boston. Lopez had started each of the Royals' last six games while going 5-for-17 with four walks, four stolen bases and four runs.