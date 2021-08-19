Lopez went 3-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Houston.

In his last 10 games, Lopez has stolen seven bases without getting caught. He's hitting 10-for-37 (.270) in that span, but that hasn't reduced his effectiveness on the basepaths. The shortstop owns a .277/.347/.345 slash line with no home runs, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 steals in 371 plate appearances. Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) has suffered another shutdown in an injury-plagued campaign, which should keep Lopez locked in as Kansas City's starting shortstop for the foreseeable future.